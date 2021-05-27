Fraternal Order of Police issues unanimous no confidence vote against B’ham Police Chief Patrick Smith

We’ve also witnessed a shift in the culture of law enforcement after the death of George Floyd that changed how we police the city. It’s imperative that we adjust to societal changes and sometimes that means making uncomfortable changes. When you introduce police reform to a police department, it’s never an easy conversation. The FOP will never be on board. For some those adjustments are just difficult. Chief Davenport and I believe in accountability and high standards. Some people have a hard time adjusting to this level of accountability and new requirements. When I took the lead as Chief of Police, several facets were exposed that were not conducive to the growth of the department and overall goodwill for the community. Therefore, some changes were made and a new level of accountability was set forth.