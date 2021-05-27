City crews remove unauthorized speed bumps in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis has removed the speed bumps that one neighbor installed to stop speeders on his street.
Steve Starrett said last week, he was tired of waiting for the city to take action on Perkins Terrace, so he ordered rubber speed bumps himself.
The unauthorized bumps got the attention of code enforcement and Wednesday, crews were seen removing the bumps.
The city has said an application for legitimate speed bumps is still under review.
