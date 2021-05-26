Broadcast Times

Healthier Hawaii: Monoclonal antibody treatments

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - More medical centers, including some here in Hawaii, are offering monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID.

Dr. Monica Price, chief of urgent care at Hawaii Pacific Health, talks about what exactly they are and how they work.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

