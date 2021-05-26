Broadcast Times

Healthier Hawaii: Concerns about COVID-19 in children

Sep. 8, 2021
HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Concerns are growing about children becoming infected and hospitalized with COVID, especially as more cases are popping up in schools.

Dr. Natascha Ching, a pediatric infectious disease physician at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children, describes some of the symptoms.

