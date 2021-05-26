Healthier Hawaii: FDA grants full approval of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following the Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, health officials say they hope this will boost public confidence in getting vaccinated.

Dr. Douglas Kwock from Kapiolani Medical Center discusses the significance of the FDA’s decision and research into the vaccine as well as the recent approval for COVID booster shots for those who are immunocompromised.

