Healthier Hawaii: FDA grants full approval of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following the Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, health officials say they hope this will boost public confidence in getting vaccinated.

Dr. Douglas Kwock from Kapiolani Medical Center discusses the significance of the FDA’s decision and research into the vaccine as well as the recent approval for COVID booster shots for those who are immunocompromised.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

