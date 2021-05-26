Healthier Hawaii: Pediatric doctor discusses COVID safety concerns with school sports

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With COVID cases and hospitalizations on the rise in Hawaii, health officials are urging vaccination to mitigate the spread of the virus and to protect keiki.

Dr. Jennifer King, a pediatric sports medicine physician at Kapiolani Medical Center, discusses the impacts of COVID on children and teens as school returns to in-person instruction and protocols are made for school sports.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.