Healthier Hawaii: Pediatric doctor discusses COVID safety concerns with school sports
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With COVID cases and hospitalizations on the rise in Hawaii, health officials are urging vaccination to mitigate the spread of the virus and to protect keiki.
Dr. Jennifer King, a pediatric sports medicine physician at Kapiolani Medical Center, discusses the impacts of COVID on children and teens as school returns to in-person instruction and protocols are made for school sports.
For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.