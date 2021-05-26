Broadcast Times

Healthier Hawaii: Understanding the delta variant and vaccinations

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - COVID cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in Hawaii while vaccinations are slowing.

Dr. Melinda Ashton, executive vice president at Hawaii Pacific Health, discusses this recent spike in numbers and what is driving this.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

