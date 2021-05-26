Healthier Hawaii: Understanding the delta variant and vaccinations
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - COVID cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in Hawaii while vaccinations are slowing.
Dr. Melinda Ashton, executive vice president at Hawaii Pacific Health, discusses this recent spike in numbers and what is driving this.
