Healthier Hawaii: What to know about the Delta variant of COVID

By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Health experts are tracking the new Delta variant of coronavirus.

Dr. Douglas Kwock, vice president of medical affairs at Hawaii Pacific Health, explains what we should know about the highly contagious strain on COVID-19.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

