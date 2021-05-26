Doctors urging for routine check-ups, cancer screenings as world reopens

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Those important doctor’s appointments, like annual check-ups and cancer screenings, may have been pushed to the back burner during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Doctors say people have been scheduling them again.
“The annual check-up is a critical time for the doctor or nurse practitioner to be evaluating any number of health needs you may not even be aware of,” Dr. Karl Sash, internal and geriatric medicine doctor at Ascension St. Vincent said. “Be that elevated blood pressure, high cholesterol, risk of stroke, risk of aneurysm and other.”
Sash says it’s important to come to these appointments in person.
“There still are a number of preventative health needs that can really only be addressed with either a face-to-face visit from your doctor or a high quality virtual interaction because they are all things the doctor knows to look for, listen for,” Dr. Sash said.
Medical experts at Baptist Health also stress the importance of cancer screenings.
They say early detection in cancers, like breast cancer, can make it more highly treatable.
