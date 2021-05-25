Pinebelt Blueways announces completion of 41.5-mile extension

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tuesday, the ribbon was cut, symbolizing the completion of phases two through five for the expansion of the Pinebelt Blueways, one of the largest water attractions in Southern Mississippi.
As defined by the National Park Service, a blueway is a mapped-out body of water with the intent to provide recreation and educational experiences for kayakers and canoers.
In 2018, the blueways’ first 10 miles were opened. Nearly three years later, the Piney Woods Conservation Group and the city of Hattiesburg are celebrating 52.3 miles of waterway within the Pinebelt Blueways.
“To take a project from 10 miles to now having a thing that we can advertise as 50 miles long certainly puts us in a new league of who can come and visit here,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “We certainly appreciate Piney Woods Conservation Group, Pine Belt Blueways, and all the people who have spent their time promoting this, developing the assets, cleaning up and I hope our residents take care of it and use it.”
Along with the mileage increase, the expansion also includes new routes, boat ramps and will now include the Leaf and Bouie Rivers.
The project leaders are elated for the progress made with the blueways, but said that this is only the beginning. They are hoping to continue to expand and add more amenities, only adding to what is one of the most appealing water attractions in southern Mississippi.
“With the way things have gone over the last year, people are looking for these special places to get out, experience nature and get away from crowds,” said program manager Michael Jones. “Having this thing available now will be a big thing for Hattiesburg.”
