Pinebelt Blueways announces completion of 41.5-mile extension

“To take a project from 10 miles to now having a thing that we can advertise as 50 miles long certainly puts us in a new league of who can come and visit here,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “We certainly appreciate Piney Woods Conservation Group, Pine Belt Blueways, and all the people who have spent their time promoting this, developing the assets, cleaning up and I hope our residents take care of it and use it.”