ISP, BBB warning public of ‘fake car seats’

ISP, BBB warning public of ‘fake car seats’
(Source: WAFB)
By 14 News Staff | May 25, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT - Updated May 25 at 6:32 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police and the Better Business Bureau are warning the public of so-called “fake car seats.”

They say during a recent child car seat check-up event in the Tri-State, a high-end brand of the car seat was discovered as a fake.

Officials say while they promise a great sale, saving a few dollars could turn out to be dangerous for the child.

That’s because troopers say the knock-off car seats are not crash tested and maybe missing vital safety features.

They say it’s best to shop from a reputable retailer.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.