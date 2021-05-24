HPV vaccine vaccinations down amid pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - As more Americans become vaccinated against COVID-19, vaccination rates for the Human Papillomavirus, HPV, are dropping.
The Center for Disease Control says a million people have missed their HPV vaccination, and in Arkansas, the vaccination rate was already low.
The HPV vaccine is recommended for kids as young as nine, but fewer people have been going to the doctor to get vaccinated because of the pandemic.
Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health tells KATV rates of head and neck cancer are on the rise.
“We do have good screening for cervical cancers, but we don’t know any good way to screen for head and neck cancers. It’s much better to prevent them. Because if people develop them, it’s very devastating,” Dillaha said.
The HPV vaccine is available at health units around Arkansas.
