Charleston Co. School District prepares for largest summer learning program yet

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Thousands of Charleston County students who fell behind this school year are getting a chance to catch up. The Charleston County School District is offering summer learning camps for eligible students.
District officials say they have invited 5,500 students to join a rigorous summer learning program, and so far, 3,200 students have enrolled.
“We know that there were a large number of students who have fallen behind in this year of COVID. We’re fortunate in Charleston county that it’s a minority but it’s still significant,” CCSD Chief Academic Officer Karolyn Belcher said. “[The program] will help them catch up so they can go into the new year with a strong start, and have no summer learning loss, and really target those skills in math and English language arts that are most important, but also make it fun.”
As of May 14, 2,503 K-5 students have been enrolled in the program and 159 teachers. There will be eight sites for the program, including two K-8 sites.
For middle school students, 610 have been enrolled, as well as 40 teachers. There will be seven sites for the middle school program, including the two K-8 sites.
The $6 million program will be funded by federal funds, and teachers will be paid $60 an hour.
District leaders say although the enrollment process has closed, parents with students that have been invited to attend the program can still reach out to their school principal about signing up.
For more information, visit the school district’s website here.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.