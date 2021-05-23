Stop the Violence rally held in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Crime and violence has been on the rise this month in the Capitol City.
Saturday, Montgomery city leaders put on a rally, launching a citywide effort to reduce violent crime.
A Stop the Violence campaign rally was held at Regency Park to discuss solutions to combat violence in Montgomery.
“We got to do something different. What we doing right now is not working,” Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley said.
Organizers say it’s now time to get out in the communities to see what the problems are and also let people know that there are opportunities to be successful in Montgomery.
“You can go to one of these automotive dealerships when they tell me that they don’t have someone to work on their cars for $45 an hour,” Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said. “I don’t make $45 an hour, so let me put it in perspective. It’s not about what you wear or how many degrees you have. It’s what’s inside you and where your principles and values are.”
They say violence is not the answer instead love, unity, and knowledge is.
“Follow your dreams. Get your education. Going to jail is not the answer,” organizer Roschelle Tyus said.
Organizers say they plan to have another community event in June.
