Residents in Central flood-prone areas voice their concerns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Even though the rain stopped, officials and neighbors are keeping a close eye on rivers cresting.
After a week of rain, many people in Central say they are worried with the rivers cresting.
“We got the Amite River in the back of us, on the side of us, we got the Comite on the others side…we don’t have a chance. They already closed Greenwell Springs Road because the water is on the road,” says Ila Deveer.
At 74 years old, Deveer lives by herself near Beaver Bayou, which sometimes gets backed up when the Comite River crests. She says every time it rains hard, she gets flashbacks to 2016 and fears her home will flood again.
“Well, when it came up the road, I said ‘Oh it’s not going to go down,’ then finally it went down just this last day or two. Its been raining constant, back up again, and it’s not moving…it’s at a standstill,” Deveer adds.
Deveer says she is grateful her home did not take on any water this past week, but she keeps an RV trailer in her driveway at all times just in case something happens.
However, Deveer is not the only one who wishes the water wouldn’t get so high, other neighbors and city officials say it’s time for a change. “At this point this is where state officials are going to have to start doing something with the Comite River and the Amite River. We can do our part and our local drainage channels, but until they really get in here and dredge the Comite River and the Amite River, you know these problems lie this are going to continue to happen, " says David Barrow who is the mayor of Central.
Mayor Barrow says they are still working on the Comite Diversion Canal and it is supposed to be finished next year. He says it will help drop water levels and keep the water off the roads. Barrow adds that he knows folks are scared when they see the water rise, but they will keep an eye on the river and the other little bayous until the levels start going down.
However, for neighbors like Deveer they are just ready to see some action after several years of worrying.
