Rent relief is on the way for some Jefferson County residents

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Relief is on the way for some Jefferson County residents who have struggled to pay rent and utilities due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The federally funded Emergency Rental Assistance Program has millions of dollars in it to cover rent, utilities and other expenses. Those who qualify must be able to prove they’ve been unable to make payments because of a financial hardship caused by the pandemic. $11.5 million is available to people in Jefferson County who are having a tough time making ends meet during this pandemic.
Jefferson County Commission President, Jimmie Stephens, said the federally funded Emergency Rental Assistance Program will help hundreds get back on their feet.
“This is a very broad program and it will help form a stability for our most needy individuals who were affected by COVID,” Stephens said.
The program, which will begin accepting applications on Monday, May 24th, will be managed by the Birmingham Urban League, Neighborhood Housing Services, and Bridge Ministries.
“Our job as county leaders is to improve the quality of life, and what this does is gives us another tool to help improve the quality of life of our citizens,” Stephens said.
To qualify for the program, you must be a resident of Jefferson County, outside of Birmingham. Stephens said that’s because the City of Birmingham has its own rental assistance program.
You must meet certain income requirements, be at risk of becoming homeless, and be able prove that you’ve had a financial hardship due to COVID-19.
“What we’re attempting to do is give everyone a foothold from which to build upon. This is a temporary program, a crutch to get you through a crisis,” Stephens explained.
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is designed to help people bring their rent and utilities current reaching back to March of last year. The program does not cover mortgages at this time. Help is limited to 12 months, but there are some exceptions for extreme cases.
For more information about the program and to apply, visit here.
