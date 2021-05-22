FULL EPISODE: 5/23/202 House Minority Whip Steve Scalise & Rep. Pramila Jayapal on the Jan. 6 commission votes

There are many members, myself included, that also want to look at all the violence that happened during the summer, because there were a lot of things that led up to January 6th that aren’t being looked at by this commission, that we brought amendments forward to try to expand, so that you can look at the whole picture, and Pelosi rejected every one of those on a party-line vote. So let’s actually look at the whole picture. That’s what we brought forward. Those were the ideas that were rejected. Maybe that gets addressed in the Senate.