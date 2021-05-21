Cedar Point increases wages to $20 an hour in effort to hire more workers; June dates impacted by labor shortage

Cedar Point increases wages to $20 an hour in effort to hire more workers; June dates impacted by labor shortage
File photo. (Source: Cedar Point Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | May 21, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT - Updated May 21 at 3:52 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point announced on Friday that a shortage of employees has caused the amusement park to close on select days during the month of June.

In an effort to expand the workforce, Cedar Point said part-time wages for all positions has been increased to $20 an hour. In addition, a $500 seasonal sign-on bonus is being offered.

PARK UPDATE: Guests who have booked an overnight stay or have made ticket or Season Pass park reservations will be contacted directly with further information.

Posted by Cedar Point on Friday, May 21, 2021

The Sandusky-area attraction said the operating calendar will be continually adjusted to reflect the availability of seasonal employees.

Cedar Point acknowledged that the hiring issues are related to employee workforce shortages affecting a wide range of industries.

