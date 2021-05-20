SC reports lowest total of new unemployment claims since pandemic began

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Employment and Workforce said fewer than 2,600 people filed their first claim for unemployment benefits last week.
For the week that ended Saturday, 2,545 South Carolinians filed an initial claim. That represents the lowest weekly total since the pandemic began in mid-March of 2020.
It’s also only the fourth time since that time that the total dropped below 3,000.
Greenville County reported the highest claims at 245.
Berkeley County, with 153, had the fourth highest total behind Spartanburg County’s 200 and Richland County’s 195.
Charleston County had the sixth highest total, with 130 claims, behind Anderson County’s 148 claims.
For the week that ended Saturday, the state paid out a total of $59 million in state and federal unemployment benefits.
That brought the total payout since the pandemic began to $6.1 billion.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.