Jackson City Council signs off on plans to replace water meters

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson is one step closer to replacing the water meters installed as part of the Siemens contract.
And this time, the city will not have to put up nearly $90 million to cover meter costs upfront.
Thursday, the council approved a contract amendment with Sustainability Partners to allow the firm to move forward with replacing the city’s water meter system.
Under terms of the agreement, Sustainability will put up the initial costs to replace thousands of residential and commercial meters installed as part of a previous contract.
Once the meters are up and running, the city will pay a monthly fee for each device installed. Those funds, in turn, will go toward maintaining the meters.
The measure was approved on a 4-0 vote. Those present included Council President Aaron Banks, Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote, Ward Two Councilwoman Angelique Lee, and Ward Seven Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay.
“They’re paying for the equipment, the installation, and the maintenance and we’re going to pay them on a monthly basis as long as we use that equipment,” Foote said. “We don’t have to take out millions of dollars in debt to put them in.”
Plans are to eventually replace between 50,000 to 55,000 residential and commercial meters. For residential meters, the city will pay $5.51 per month per device.
It was not known how much the commercial meters would cost. The total cost for all meters installed is expected to cost Jackson around $421,803 a month, according to figures provided by Sustainability Partners.
Under terms of the agreement, the city would not make any payment until all the meters are in the ground and working.
Jason Hewitt, an investment developer with Sustainability Partners, said if work begins in May, the meters could be in place by October 2022.
Foote was not sure if work would get underway this month, saying there are less than two weeks left until June.
He was also not sure how many meters would be installed initially.
Hewitt said the firm would likely begin with a pilot program, to ensure the meters function properly.
“We’re going to make sure this stuff works,” Hewitt told the council. “We’re going to do some installs and we’re going to make sure all the technology pieces are working together prior to a large-scale deployment.”
Sustainability Partners was brought on in November to help the city procure, install and maintain a new meter billing system.
Meters chosen are manufactured by Kamstrup. They will be installed by UMS, a firm out of Hammond, La. Both firms were chosen through the city’s procurement process, Hewitt said.
He said the meters chosen do not have as many components as the ones currently in use, meaning there are fewer pieces that can malfunction. Additionally, he said UMS has installed more than a million meters a year since it was founded in 2009.
The meters will replace the devices installed as part of the city’s $90 million energy performance contract with Siemens.
Jackson brought on Siemens Industry U.S.A. in 2012 or 2013 to completely overhaul its water billing system. That work included replacing the city’s existing analog water meters with new digital ones and installing new billing software at the billing office. Work also included putting in place a network of transmitters to allow the meters to communicate directly with the billing department.
However, the system never worked and the city’s water enterprise fund almost went bankrupt because the city was unable to send out or collect on bills.
Jackson eventually sued Siemens and its subcontractors for $450 million, and Siemens agree to settle with the city for the full contract costs.
Hewitt told the council Sustainability Partners is committed to ensuring that the mistakes of the Siemens debacle are not repeated.
“We are all conscious about what has occurred in the past,” he said. “That has driven a lot of planning and decision-making going forward.”
