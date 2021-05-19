As sea turtle nesting season begins in Hawaii, experts ask public to keep their distance

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As sea turtle nesting season begins in Hawaii, conservation agencies are asking for the public’s help in protecting the honu.
The US Fish and Wildlife Service said nests for the endangered species have gone up in recent years — with 58 documented on Oahu in 2020. That number was up from less than 10 per year between 2016 and 2019.
With experts expecting turtle hatchlings and nests on beaches, they advise the public to keep their distance.
“If you see either resting or nesting turtles the most important thing you can do is give that turtle space,” said Dr. Sheldon Plentovich, a USFWS Coastal program director.
“If you’re lucky enough to see a sea turtle that’s nesting at night, the most important thing is to keep that sea turtle in the dark. That means no flashlights, no phone screens, no flash photography. All of those things can disorient nesting turtles.”
USFWS said harassing or disrupting a sea turtle or their nest can result in significant penalties, including fines of up to $100,000 and imprisonment of up to one year.
Conservation agencies said nesting season typically lasts through early September.
If you come across a sea turtle nest on a Hawaii beach, US Fish and Wildlife Service asks to report the nest to NOAA at 1-888-256-9840.
