Navajo Nation surpasses Cherokee to become largest US tribe

The Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, one of three tribes that sued the Treasury Department over the payments, said it’s satisfied with an additional $5.2 million it’s set to receive. The Miccosukee Tribe of Indians in Florida and the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation in Kansas would get $825,000 and $864,000 under the new methodology. Both said those amounts didn’t make sense when broken down to a per-person figure. They plan to continue their fight in court.