Small businesses struggle to attract workers as large corporations increase wages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s not a bad time to be in the market for a job.
Companies are paying top dollar to attract workers back to the workforce. Small businesses say they are getting hit hard on both ends from the worker shortage to the supply chain increasing prices.
Thomas Meat and Seafood Market & Catering has been serving up high-end meats in Collierville for nearly a decade, but what’s different is who is working there.
We’ve brought a lot of veterans to work, who normally didn’t want to be in the workforce, and brought them and we have older people and the seniors who want a part-time job just to fill a body,” said Chris Hughes.
Hughes says it’s hard to find and keep help in this job market.
“You know what the problem is, some that are great help that’s left to go to higher paying jobs,” he said.
Amazon warehouse, which is a short drive from his business in Collierville, is offering entry-level jobs starting at more than $18 an hour.
It’s a trend among large companies such as Fed-Ex, McDonald’s, and Chipotle Mexican Grill, which have all announced wage hikes in recent weeks.
Tuesday, Bank of America said all of its employees will be paid at least $25 an hour by 2025.
That leaves small businesses struggling to compete.
“There is definitely an indirect effect from major corporations increasing wages for key positions. It may not be one for one, but small to medium size companies will have to ensure they can create an environment that is attractive for people looking for employment,” said Chad Matheson, director of market research and strategy with the Greater Memphis Chamber.
Matheson says job recovery in this region is happening faster than many other metropolitan areas.
He says the Memphis metro is about 2.3 percent below where it was in March 2020, nationwide that number is nearly doubled at about 4.5 percent.
However, unemployment still sits at more than six percent.
Hughes thinks extended pandemic unemployment benefits are also keeping people at home. Matheson doesn’t necessarily disagree.
“What that does is increase an individual’s reservation wage and how much they would be willing to accept for a new position or hold out in hopes of a better position over time,” said Matheson.
Hughes says he has increased his worker’s pay to about $11 an hour, but he is limited to how high he can go due to skyrocketing prices for his product.
“Because it’s not only the meat that’s increasing in price, it’s just things such as cream cheese that we make products out of, milk, and eggs,” said Hughes.
He says he’s already shut down his venue next door due to lack of revenue and staff.
He’s hoping this place can last another decade.
