Authorities investigating following wildland fire in Henderson Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a wildland fire in Henderson County Saturday night.
The Smith Mills Fire Department and Corydon Civil Defense responded to Highway 136 W. in the Alzey Bottoms for a wildland fire.
Fire officials say they found several spot fires along the roadway that extended into some woods.
According to fire officials, this fire, along with several others in the Alzey area, has been turned over to the Kentucky Division of Forestry.
