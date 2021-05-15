FULL EPISODE: 5/16/21 Sen. Intel Chair Mark Warner on the pipeline hack; Sen. Mike Rounds talks House GOP’s new #3

We all want peace in the Middle East, but we also want, and very clearly we have to send a message that we will support Israel, there should be no question about that at all. They’re a democracy. They are our ally. They are being attacked. And by the way, they’re being attacked by Hamas, who is being funded and getting their arms from the worst terrorist support organization in the entire world and that’s Iran. And what we ought to be doing is going back to Iran saying, “We’re not making any deals with you at all. We’re not going to make a single deal with you at all. While you are actually creating in the Middle East, an environment in which terrorists are being funded by you. And they’re getting their arms from you.