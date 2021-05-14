State grant helps provide broadband service in rural, unserved areas

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey has awarded nearly $17 million to help provide broadband services in primarily rural, unserved areas of Alabama.
Community members in Rogersville started a Facebook page in hopes of coming up with a solution to bring better broadband and cell service to the area.
There have been temporary cell towers placed in certain areas.
Now, one internet provider is expanding in the area thanks to this grant.
Internet provider, JTM Broadband, was awarded more than $600,000 ($623,277) to supply internet access for 1,122 households, 32 businesses and one community anchor in a 51-mile stretch near Lexington, Elgin and Rogersville in Lauderdale County.
The mayor of Rogersville said that all hands have been on deck trying to get funding for better broadband and this will make a big difference for the entire community,
“Now, we’re getting this internet service to come in so it means a whole lot for everybody. Our town, our businesses, our residents. It’s just a real need that was met. I’m just excited to know that we can finally tell our citizens that something’s happening,” said Mayor Richard Herston.
Six other internet providers in the shoals were also awarded the grant, primarily in Franklin county.
- Comcast Cable Communication - $453,032 to supply services to up to 540 households and five community anchors in Lauderdale County in vicinity of the town of Leighton and Nitrate City community.
- Tombigbee Electric Cooperative Inc. – $1.15 million to provide internet access for 770 households, 15 businesses and four community anchors in northeast Franklin County.
- Tombigbee Electric Cooperative Inc. - $1.26 million to supply internet access for 929 households, 25 businesses and one community anchor in southeast Franklin County.
- Tombigbee Electric Cooperative Inc. - $578,635 to provide internet service for 530 residences, 10 businesses and two community anchors in southwest Franklin County near Vina.
- Tombigbee Electric Cooperative Inc. - $556,678 to provide internet connectivity for 323 households and 10 businesses in the Spruce Pine area of Franklin County.
- Tombigbee Electric Cooperative Inc. - $324,072 to provide internet access for 227 households, 10 businesses and two community anchors near Hodges in Franklin County.
