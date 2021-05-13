Spencer preparing new Development Ordinance, seeks public input

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Spencer is expecting future growth as North Carolina continues to exceed the national averages for population growth. To prepare for the effects of this growth in the Town, the Mayor & Board of Aldermen have directed the preparation a new Spencer Development Ordinance to replace the existing zoning, subdivision, and flood ordinances with a new format that modernizes standards & specifications for land use, development, and new subdivisions.
The Spencer Development Ordinance was completed and its adoption recommended by the Spencer Planning Board on April 12, 2021 to guide development in an orderly and desirable direction. Now it is time to formally establish new standards & specifications for such development through the adoption of the Spencer Development Ordinance.
On April 12, the Spencer Planning Board recommended to the Mayor and Board of Aldermen the adoption of the draft Spencer Development Ordinance (SDO) along with its draft Official Zoning Map and draft Technical Standards & Specifications Manual.
The Planning Board, after several months of analysis and deliberation of the draft documents, determined that the new SDO represents an overall improvement in Spencer’s zoning, subdivision, and flood ordinances and will better facilitate future development and serve the Town’s interests. At its pre-agenda meeting on May 6, the Board of Aldermen voted to set the date for a public legislative hearing on the new SDO.
The public legislative hearing hearing will take place at a special called meeting of the governing board on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, beginning at 6:00 P.M. at Town Hall. (Participants will be asked to follow current COVID-19 guidelines on masking and physical distancing.)The public is invited to review and comment on the proposed Spencer Development Ordinance.
Written comments may be submitted via mail to: Town Clerk, Town of Spencer, P.O. Box 45, Spencer NC 28159-0045. Alternately, comments may be emailed to: Town Clerk, townclerk@townofspencer.com.
View the expanded published notice for the legislative hearing by clicking here. The following draft articles (PDF) are also available on Google Drive by clicking here.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.