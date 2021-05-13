Pair arrested for allegedly selling fake La. inspection stickers and temporary license plates

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two women are facing charges for allegedly selling fake Louisiana Motor Vehicle Inspection Stickers (MVI) and Louisiana Temporary License Plates through social media accounts.
Louisiana State Police said Louvenia Allen, 30, of Baton Rouge, and Yakevia Hicks, 34, of New Orleans, were arrested on Thursday, May 13. They were both booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of forgery of a motor vehicle inspection certificate, computer fraud, and criminal conspiracy. No bond is set.
According to LSP, the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations received complaints on April 29 about the fake documents being sold via Facebook Marketplace. Investigators said they discovered the two were selling the items on various social media platforms under the screen names “Kellz Goated” and “Big Kellz.” They added they were able to positively identify Allen and Hicks as the suspects linked to the screen names.
Troopers said the investigation is still active and no other details are available at this time.
