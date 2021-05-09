Community Resource Centers organize a week of food distributions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry non-profit, The Community Resource Centers says they have organized a number of massive grocery distributions.
CRC organizer Louis Smith says “This pandemic has been relentless on many fronts and people are still hurting.” In an effort to help those who are still struggling, Smith says they have organized three distributions for the week.
The first distribution scheduled is for Monday. The Community Resource Centers says they will be hosting this distribution at the Downtown Summerville Family YMCA, located at 140 South Cedar Street in Summerville.
Organizers say the distribution will begin at 2 p.m. Monday and continue until supplies run out.
The second distribution will be held Wednesday, the CRC says. Organizers say this distribution will be held at the Community Resource Center’s location at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston. This distribution is also scheduled to begin at 2 p.m., but on Wednesday.
Finally, CRC organizers say they will host a massive grocery, baby supply, and hygiene product distribution on Saturday. The final giveaway will start at 11 a.m. Saturday and also continue until supplies run out. Organizers say they will be at the Bethany Baptist Church located at 790 Meeting Street.
