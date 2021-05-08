Hate crimes, police reform await SC lawmakers in last week

Hate crimes, police reform await SC lawmakers in last week
The South Carolina General Assembly will start its final week of the 2021 session with several consequential bills on their agendas. (Source: WCSC/WIS)
By Associated Press | May 8, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT - Updated May 8 at 9:40 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The South Carolina General Assembly will start its final week of the 2021 session with several consequential bills on their agendas.

The House has on its calendar a bill to throw South Carolina’s name on a list of states calling for a convention to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

The House also may take up a police reform bill that it debated briefly last month before supporters decided to tweak some of proposals.

Neither bill has passed the Senate.

One of the most high-profile proposals awaiting action in the Senate is a House-passed bill to make South Carolina the 49th state to enact a hate crimes law.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.