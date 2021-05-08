FULL EPISODE: 5/9/21 Labor Secy. Marty Walsh, Rep. Nancy Mace & Sen. Tim Kaine on jobs, infrastructure and more

Very much so. I do get a lot of news from social media and Twitter, and I’m following it myself and seeing what’s going on. One of my biggest frustrations, and I’m not going to tip my hand on Wednesday, we’re going to, we’ve got a Republican conference on Wednesday morning. I do expect that there will be a leadership change based on what I’m reading and public comments that are being made. One of my frustrations right now is that we’re allowing our disagreements to spill out and we’re having these arguments in public. I want to see a united front. I’m looking at everything happening to our country right now, and I really want to see us be united. It’s important for us as a party to be that way. It’s like being in a family, you can argue in private together, but we need to be united if we’re going to take back the House and be in the majority in two years.