Frederick residents asked to conserve energy during substation repairs

FREDERICK, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Frederick is asking residents to conserve power for the next few weeks.
Frederick City Manager Lee Litterell says they had a few fuses go bad on the substation, which was about 50 years old.
“Once we got the repair group out here to go in and look at it, they determined we would just be pouring good money after bad if we tried to fix the substation. So, what we’re going to do is borrow one from OMPA until we can get one in for ourselves,” Litterell said.
It will likely take three to four weeks before that replacement is up and running. In the meantime, Frederick is operating off of one substation, located at the airport, and citizens are asked to reduce their energy usage.
“Especially during the peak hours. Use fans if possible. If this substation defaults, the town will go black. It will come right back on but we’ll continue to have blackouts if we don’t do a better job of controlling our meter usage,” Litterell said.
Litterell said he understands that people may be upset about the energy reduction.
“It happened at the worst possible time. We apologize and we’re doing the best we can to get the new substation here as quick as we can and just ask people to be patient with us,” Litterell said.
Once the temporary substation is up and running in a few weeks, Frederick will begin working on a permanent, long-term solution. That will have to pass through the city council and be budgeted out. Litterell said the entire process for that would likely take more than a year.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.