Industries struggle to fill job openings

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - NEA Regional Intermodal Authority says many industries in Northeast Arkansas are struggling to fill open positions.
Officials with Peco Foods said Thursday it has 500 positions it needs to fill at the Pocahontas location alone.
This comes months after Peco announced their company was investing further resources into the Pocahontas location, adding new equipment and expanding their product lines.
Executive Director of NEA Regional Intermodal Authority Graycen Bigger says it’s not just Peco that’s having a hard time finding applicants. Many industries in the area have openings that they’ve been looking to fill for a while.
NEA Intermodal covers many rural counties in Region 8. Bigger says while areas like Pocahontas have been able to expand with new jobs, factors like housing shortages are limiting opportunities to grow.
“You’re seeing a big spike in jobs, I mean we haven’t seen that kind of growth in a long time,” Bigger said. “But then you add in a high increase in building costs and that just exacerbates everything.”
She says the shortages have been a problem for a few years.
“Developers are interested in the area, but when you can’t make the numbers work, you can’t make the numbers off right now,” Bigger said. “So everyone is kind of holding off and waiting to see what’s going to happen with building cost... It’s going to be hard to fill those [openings] until we have some more housing.”
Bigger says they have been looking at ways to bring more houses to Northeast Arkansas, especially multi-family homes.
As for Peco, Bigger said that Peco is planning to build apartment complexes for their employees.
Pocahontas Plant Manager Alan Risley said it has been an adjustment.
“The addition of jobs to any community is always a positive effect for the health and growth of the area,” Risley said. “The year 2020 was a record in the history of both the county and the city, and this facility was a large part of that growth over the last five years.”
As Peco celebrates its five-year anniversary, they hope to fill most of those jobs as time goes on.
“We are looking for dedicated, hardworking team members to join the Peco family,” Peco said in a press release. “With labor shortages plaguing the nation, we are adjusting to fill our needs.”
