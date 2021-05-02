Jasper ISD voters approve $18.5 million bond proposal for school facilities, bus purchases

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - By a large margin, Jasper ISD voters said yes to an $18.5 million bond proposal that will be used for school facilities and the purchase of school buses.
The final day of voting in the May election was Saturday. According to a post on asper ISD Facebook page from the Bulldog Bond Backers, the school district passed the bond proposal by a margin of 809 for (67 percent) and 398 against (33 percent).
“Thank you, Jasper!!” a post on the Jasper ISD Facebook page stated “Excited for our students and the future of Jasper ISD!! It’s a great day to be a Bulldog!!”
The shared Bulldog Bond Backers post predicted that “Exciting things are in store for our school district because you backed the Bulldog bond!”
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.