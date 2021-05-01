FULL EPISODE: 5/2/21 Rep. Jim Clyburn and Sen. John Barrasso react to Pres. Biden’s 1st formal address to Congress

Well you know, I might’ve answered that question differently if you’d asked me last week. But since you’re asking me today, I’m going to say yes, he listens very clearly. I didn’t know until we had discussions about what should be in his speech for Wednesday night I am in agreement with what he said 100%. And I think he demonstrated that he’s not only listening to me, but he’s listening to the American people. And I don’t want to do anything but what is going to make this country better for my children and grandchildren. And I had those kind of discussions with him, with his staff. Yes, they do listen. They are sensitive to where we are and where we need to go, and I’m very, very pleased with him.