Cleveland Clinic to break ground for new Mentor facility

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Mentor has announced that the new Cleveland Clinic facility will begin construction by the end of 2021.
The design plans are expected to be submitted by the middle of this year and construction following before the end of the year.
The Cleveland Clinic hopes to start service to patients by early 2023.
The hospital will be located on 47-acres within the Norton Parkway Business Corridor.
“We are very pleased with the Cleveland Clinic’s investment and confidence in our community. The City of Mentor currently enjoys exceptional healthcare services. The Cleveland Clinic’s new facility will add to that strength and better position Mentor as a regional leader and destination for world-class care,” said Kenneth J. Filipiak, Mentor City Manager.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.