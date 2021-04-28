Baby ducks rescued from drain at Garvin Park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - About a dozen baby ducks found themselves in quite the predicament Wednesday afternoon at Garvin Park.
They fell into the overflow drain.
The Humane Society, animal control and Evansville firefighters from House 8 worked together to rescue them. They were trapped about 15 feet down the drain.
Firefighters put a ladder in the hole and went down to get them.
The ducklings were then reunited with their parents who stayed close by throughout the process.
