Baby ducks rescued from drain at Garvin Park

Baby ducks rescued from drain at Garvin Park
Baby ducks rescued from drain at Garvin Park
By 14 News Staff | April 28, 2021 at 7:38 PM EDT - Updated April 28 at 11:03 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - About a dozen baby ducks found themselves in quite the predicament Wednesday afternoon at Garvin Park.

They fell into the overflow drain.

The Humane Society, animal control and Evansville firefighters from House 8 worked together to rescue them. They were trapped about 15 feet down the drain.

Firefighters put a ladder in the hole and went down to get them.

The ducklings were then reunited with their parents who stayed close by throughout the process.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.