‘My God, what have they done?’: Residents frustrated about Holmestown Road repaving project

“SCDOT’s contractor on the Holmestown Rd paving project is using an expedited process in an effort to complete the needed repairs quickly. The process has proven successful except for the outside westbound lane which resulted in an inadequate ride in that lane. The contractor will use a process called diamond grinding once paving is complete which should improve the ride of all lanes significantly. It’s a similar process to milling but produces a much finer/uniform surface that is suitable for permanent traffic. SCDOT will evaluate the project later in the week.”