Cameron receives $2.1 million grant for Student Enrichment Center

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Cameron University has received an over 2 million dollar grant to help increase the success of their students, through a new Student Enrichment Center.
The 5 year 2.1 million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s Strengthening Institutions program, will fund a new student success-focused office on the Cameron campus.
“We are going to use that to fund something that we are calling the Student Enrichment Center,” said Dr. Marge Kingsley, Associate VP for Academic Affairs. “That’s going to be 9 individuals, 9 staff members, who are dedicated to helping students overcome some of the non academic obstacles that they run into while they’re pursuing their college degree.”
Dr. Marge Kingsley says the program is geared towards helping traditionally underrepresented or at-risk students have the resources to succeed, even in times of need.
“Maybe a student has a family member who gets sick, so they start missing a lot of class,” said Dr. Kingsley. “Or they have some personal problems that lead to a couple of bad grades, and then all of a sudden they’re in danger of losing their financial aide. Or maybe a student just picks up a second job, and all of a sudden they are struggling with time management because of the extra commitment. These staff will be able to reach out to them, help them stay on track.”
The Student Enrichment Center will be located on the 2nd floor of Nance Boyer on campus, near the tutoring center, which Dr. Kingsley thinks will go hand in hand with each other.
“Nance Boyer is one of our largest classroom buildings on campus, and very centrally located,” said Dr. Kingsley. “So we’re hoping that central location will draw a lot of student traffic.”
Kingsley says there is no word yet on what will happen after the 5 years, but that the success of the program will play a big part.
“Right now we’re just very happy that we’re getting the opportunity to start this, and that we’ve got it for 5 years,” said Dr. Kingsley. “And we’ll certainly take a look and see what the benefits have been and what seems worth continuing.”
They plan to be up and running by this coming Fall.
Cameron has already started the hiring process for the Student Enrichment Center and still has a few spots left to fill.
