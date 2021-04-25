Pima County in need of more 911 dispatchers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police departments in Southern Arizona aren’t the only ones seeing a staffing shortage, Pima County is also in need of 911 dispatchers.
”We’re those first, first responders so when somebody has an emergency and they need law enforcement or medical help, they dial 911, we’re the ones that pick up that line,” said Amanda Rosano, dispatch supervisor for the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
The 911 dispatch supervisor for the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said they’re looking to hire 14 people, and need a staff of about 50 to be fully staffed.
”We have a minimum staffing in this room, we have to have a certain number of people handling the phones and handling the radio at all times,” said Ana Herrera, 911 dispatcher for the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
If there aren’t enough 911 dispatchers at any given call center, emergency callers could experience longer wait times.
”If we can’t fill our positions, we’re going to experience wait times when people call 911, and that’s the last thing we want,” Rosano said.
During the pandemic, mental health crisis calls have been about 30 percent of the incoming calls, which is higher than usual, according to Herrera.
“Because people are at home or possibly out of a job or going through illness with family, and those calls, those numbers are rising,” Herrera said.
Herrera has been dispatching for a decade and said, every day she goes home knowing she helped at least one person, and the sheriff’s department hopes this will inspire others to apply.
Those interested in becoming a 911 dispatcher for the Pima County Sheriff’s Department can apply here.
Applicants can expect to complete a typing test, and 22 weeks of training, as well as other requirements.
