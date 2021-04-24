Paragould Police installing new surveillance cameras at parks

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - During his mayoral campaign, Paragould Mayor Josh Agee made it clear that he wanted to install more cameras at local parks and areas where crime is high.
And after just surpassing 100 days in office, the first of these new camera systems are ready to be put up.
Technical Captain Brad Snyder of Paragould Police said that the current plan is to put the cameras up at parks first, and then take care of high-crime areas afterward.
The city is able to put these cameras up for a fraction of the usual price as well, due to the construction happening in-house by IT Director Shane Stovall.
“Typically, these camera systems similar to this commercially, are between 8 to 10 thousand dollars,” Snyder said. “We’ve been able to build this one, in particular, for $2,400.”
The first of these cameras will be placed at Labor Park within the next week or two, and Harmon Park will receive the second.
With plans to build up to eight of the systems, no timetable is available for cameras besides the one planned for Labor Park.
The reaction from local families has been positive, as they are happy to hear that children will be a bit safer thanks to the additional surveillance.
“I think it would be a good thing due to the fact that it’s more of what’s better for the kids and what’s better for everyone else,” said James Milton, a local parent at Harmon Park. “Because if they’ve got more surveillance up then they have more evidence against people and what they’ve done.”
