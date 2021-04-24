FULL EPISODE: 4/25/21 Sen. Tammy Duckworth & Sen. Dan Sullivan on Pres. Biden’s first formal address to Congress

I think that the decision to pull out is a good one, but I also think that if we decide that we need to keep some sort of a force there in the future, then there needs to be a new debate on a new use of authorization for use of military force. I’ve had a lot of people who have criticized this decision by President Biden. And my answer is, well, then, let’s have that debate on the floor and vote on a new AUMF. Because if we want our troops to return, if we want there to be a new mission, safeguarding the wellbeing of women and girls in Afghanistan, for example, then let’s have that debate and let’s authorize a new AUMF. But until then, the mission that they were sent there on in the 2001 AUMF has been accomplished.