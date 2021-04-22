Plumbers’ services still in high demand months after winter storms burst pipes throughout the ArkLaTex

Workdays are long because calls have not stopped since they started pouring in

Plumbers’ services still in high demand months after winter storms burst pipes throughout the ArkLaTex
Months after those back-to-back winter storms, plumbers still find themselves working long days to repair the damage as well as handle the calls for their services that arise every day. (Source: Tayler Davis/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Tayler Davis | April 22, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT - Updated April 22 at 4:43 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Months after those back-to-back winter storms, plumbers still are swamped with calls for their services.

The ice and frigid temperatures the ArkLaTex experienced in February caused pipelines big and small to burst, leading to water outages that, in some instances, lasted for weeks. And when the water did come back on, it had to first be boiled. Meantime, some businesses temporarily turned to serving bottled beverages in place of fountain drinks.

Now it’s April with its springtime warmth and occasional frost. There’s less evidence of those wintry storms that brought travel to a halt and interrupted electrical service for days, except when it comes to plumbers’ schedules.

Many plumbing companies still are swamped with calls to repair pipes damaged during the storms in addition to new construction and everyday problems that customers may have right now.

John Walker, of Perot Plumbing, told KSLA News 12′s Tayler Davis that they are working very long hours because the calls for service have not stopped since they started pouring in when the winter storms hit in February.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 this evening to learn more about the ongoing demand for plumbers’ skills and what their schedules look like now. Also hear a resident’s perspective on the expense of the storm damage.

Check out the images below as a reminder of how the winter storms changed our landscape:

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.