Plumbers’ services still in high demand months after winter storms burst pipes throughout the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Months after those back-to-back winter storms, plumbers still are swamped with calls for their services.
The ice and frigid temperatures the ArkLaTex experienced in February caused pipelines big and small to burst, leading to water outages that, in some instances, lasted for weeks. And when the water did come back on, it had to first be boiled. Meantime, some businesses temporarily turned to serving bottled beverages in place of fountain drinks.
Now it’s April with its springtime warmth and occasional frost. There’s less evidence of those wintry storms that brought travel to a halt and interrupted electrical service for days, except when it comes to plumbers’ schedules.
Many plumbing companies still are swamped with calls to repair pipes damaged during the storms in addition to new construction and everyday problems that customers may have right now.
John Walker, of Perot Plumbing, told KSLA News 12′s Tayler Davis that they are working very long hours because the calls for service have not stopped since they started pouring in when the winter storms hit in February.
