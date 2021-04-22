Fischer’s proposed $986 million budget includes tripling the amount spent on public safety

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer calls it “Reimagining Public Safety.”
Fischer’s proposed $986 million budget for the next fiscal year more than triples the amount of money spent on public safety programs in the previous budget.
“This budget expands the concept of public safety beyond policing,” Fischer said. “So it includes social workers, it includes community mobilization, it includes preventing young people from getting involved with crime in the first place. It includes intervening as well.”
If approved by the Metro Council, $19,525,400 will be spent on a number of initiatives including: strengthening community relationships with police, interrupting the city’s out-of-control deadly violence, new technology and training for police, funding for the new Civilian Review Board and Inspector General, and programs to get at-risk youths into jobs and out of jail.
”You just want everybody involved, not just police,” Fischer said. “I mean, what it shows in modern-day America is that just putting more money into the police is not a practical strategy, and it’s not working.”
Fischer’s proposed budget does not allocate more money directly to LMPD. The department would continue with the same budget and same number of officers it has this fiscal year. Fischer said it is not a case of defunding the police.
”The notion of defunding the police is not practical,” Fischer said. “Nobody argues with policing; it’s how it’s done. So this budget expands the concept of public safety beyond policing.”
Fischer’s budget proposal also does not contain the painful cuts that limited spending in the two previous fiscal years. The reasons include higher-than-expected revenue and savings after the receipt of federal COVID relief funds.
”This was the first budget in a long time where we’ve actually had some resources to spend and not just cut, cut, cut,” Fischer said.
Fischer revealed his budget plans to members of the Metro Council on Thursday.
The Mayor’s Office described the budget as “bullish ... focused on accelerating the city’s economic recovery with a greater emphasis on equity, reimagining public safety and youth development.”
