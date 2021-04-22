Cabarrus libraries, Literacy Council partner to feed minds and those in need

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Public Library System is collaborating with the Cabarrus Literacy Council (CLC) to promote reading and giving through the new Pages for Pantries challenge.
During the month of May, readers can join the Pages for Pantries challenge on the Beanstack app to read as part of a community team. The community team with the most minutes read will have a $2,500 donation made to their local food pantry to help support food assistance programs.
The $2,500 total is a combination of matching funds from the literacy council and donations made in memory of Mary Anne Irvin.
Irvin was a local literacy advocate who passed away in December 2020 after a lifetime dedicated to education and giving back to her community. She passionately promoted a love of reading within her students, first as a teacher and then through her work with CLC. Upon her passing, family asked that memorial donations be made to the literacy council, which sparked the Pages for Pantries partnership.
“I can think of no greater tribute to Mary Irvin’s legacy of learning than sponsoring this program in her name,” said Christy Wilhelm, CLC Board Member. “Pages for Pantries will carry out her work of encouraging a love of reading to continue nourishing the minds of our community, along with stocking our food banks to nourish their bodies. She would be proud to see the community working together to help each other in this difficult time.”
To participate, join the reading challenge beginning May 1 on the Beanstack app, or visit www.cabarruscounty.beanstack.com. Choose a team based on the library location you visit most often: Concord, Harrisburg, Kannapolis, Midland or Mt. Pleasant.
Each library branch will also serve as a collection site for non-perishable food items during the month.
Food items collected during the month will be distributed among five local food pantries. At the end of the challenge, the $2,500 will go to the community pantry on behalf of the branch team that read the most minutes. Special reading lists and optional activities are built into the Beanstack challenge.
For more information, contact Cabarrus County Public Library at 704-920-2050 or library@cabarruscounty.us.
Participating food pantries and their needs include:
Concord
Westford United Methodist Church Cupboard of Love Food Pantry
273 Hwy 49 S. Concord, NC 28025
704-782-1423
Saturday 9 a.m. – noon
Needs: Accepting any nonperishable items, sugar, oil, pasta and condiments
Kannapolis
West Point Baptist Church
1100 Pine St. Kannapolis, NC 28081
704-933-2631
Saturday 9 – 11:30 a.m.
Needs: Accepting any nonperishable food items
Harrisburg
Rocky River Presbyterian Church: Harrisburg Crisis Assistance Ministry 7
940 Rocky River Rd. Concord, NC 28025
704-957-8629
Monday 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Needs: Personal items (toilet paper, shampoo, deodorant), canned meats, pinto beans and black-eyed peas. Do not need green beans, corn or black beans
Midland
Bethel Church: Feed the Souls Food Pantry
12700 Idlebrook Rd. Midland, NC 28107
704-888-2653
Open second Saturday of each month 8 – 11 a.m.
Needs: Accepting any nonperishable food items, personal hygiene items and condiments. Do not need green beans, corn or black beans
Mt. Pleasant
Mt. Pleasant Food Ministry
8615 Park Dr. Mt. Pleasant, NC 28124
980-621-8634
Tuesday 3 – 6 p.m.; Thursday 8:30 – 11:30 a.m.
Needs: Canned food items accepted
