Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall speaks on recent violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall was honoring Lt. Stephens Williams this week, the Moody police officer killed in the line of duty last June.
Marshall says the violence towards law enforcement is a problem across the country.
According to Marshall, the COVID-19 pandemic is causing more violence at home, and the lack of respect for law enforcement leads to even more problems.
After several violent weeks in Birmingham, Marshall says Chief Patrick Smith is doing a good job communicating with residents, but more needs to be done.
“Clearly, when you have the loss of nine lives over ten days, and I know it’s a local priority to try and solve that and turn the tide, but it’s an unacceptable crime rate,” said Marshall.
Marshall says it’s not just a problem in Birmingham; it’s a problem across the country and finding the right solution will take time.
