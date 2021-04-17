FULL EPISODE:4/18/21 Federal lawmakers talk foreign affairs; Fmr. House Speaker John Boehner covers his new book

You’re trying to keep all the frogs in a wheelbarrow and it’s very hard to do to get to 218 votes, which is a majority of the 435 members. And so every day it’s a balancing act. Nancy Pelosi has been doing it for a while. I had my turn at it. Listen, American democracy was meant to be difficult. The founders must be laughing up there in Heaven watching this because when they were putting the Constitution together, they were this big body in the middle of our government called the Congress. They knew the country would grow. They knew the Congress would grow. And they knew that if the Congress got even bigger, it would never be able to agree on anything. Well, guess what? They’re right. I mean, it really is. Have you ever seen a committee of 435 people ever agree on anything? It’s pretty hard to do.