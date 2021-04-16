Flash flood emergency issued after dam break in Stone County

(Source: Joshua Hoehne)
By WLBT Digital | April 16, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT - Updated April 16 at 5:57 PM

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A flash flood emergency has been issued by NWS after a dam break in northeastern Stone County.

This will affect locations near Highway 26 and John Willis Road. It is in effect until 9:15 Friday evening.

The break is on Lake-A-Way, which is causing flash flooding downstream and drains into Flint Creek.

“This is a particularly dangerous situation,” NWS states. “Seek higher ground now!”

Some homes are located immediately downstream of the dam.

