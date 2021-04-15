Listerhill Foundation provides each student a pair of free shoes at Harlan Elementary

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday, some elementary students in the Shoals were gifted something that a lot of us might take for granted.
It was a day that many kids got a kick out of.
Thanks to Listerhill Foundation, every student at Harlan Elementary school received a free pair of shoes and a pack of socks.
Officials with Listerhill gave away 386 pairs of shoes to be exact.
“There’s no greater joy to see the excitement and smiles on these kids’ faces. You know they’ve been challenged by everything that’s been going on this school year with the pandemic. Nothings been really normal and just to have something like this. It’s fun. It’s exciting and it’s something they take a lot of joy in,” said Listerhill CEO Brad Green.
It’s been a year like no other for all of us, including students adjusting to COVID-19 safety measures. Green said they just wanted to celebrate these students.
“We’re celebrating these kids and congratulating them on who they are and their importance in our society,” said Green.
And a celebration it was.
