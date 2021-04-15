Cleveland area rideshare drivers afraid to get behind the wheel after at least 6 drivers carjacked

Cleveland police spotted the stolen car with the two teenagers inside. Once police confirmed the plate was a match, they tried to pull them over at 93rd and Pratt, which turned into a chase throughout the 4th District. Eventually, the teens jumped out of the vehicle on Ludlow Road and ran off. Police have not found them yet, but they did find a gun inside the stolen car. Reedy says if you have been having trouble getting an Uber or Lyft recently, it is because people are too afraid to drive.